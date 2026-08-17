Al-Qasas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Page 388 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
Puis, l’une des deux femmes vint à lui, d’une démarche timide, et lui dit : "Mon père t’appelle pour te récompenser pour avoir abreuvé pour nous." Et quand il fut venu auprès de lui et qu’il lui eut raconté son histoire, il (le vieillard) dit : "N’aie aucune crainte ! Tu as échappé aux gens injustes."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him…
Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that…