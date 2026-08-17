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Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢

Page 388 · Juz 20

وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
Et lorsqu’il se dirigea vers Madyan, il dit : “Il se peut que mon Seigneur me guide sur la voie droite.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

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