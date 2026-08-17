Al-Qasas 28:29 ۞ فلما قضى موسى الاجل وسار باهله انس من جانب الطور نارا قال لاهله امكثوا اني انست نارا لعلي اتيكم منها بخبر او جذوة من النار لعلكم تصطلون ٢٩
Page 389 · Juz 20
۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
Puis, lorsque Moïse eut accompli la période convenue et qu’il se mit en route avec sa famille, il vit un feu du côté du Mont. Il dit à sa famille : "Demeurez ici ! J’ai vu du feu. Peut-être vous en apporterai-je une nouvelle ou un tison de feu afin que vous vous réchauffiez.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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