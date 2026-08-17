Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣
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قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
"Seigneur, dit [Moïse], j’ai tué un des leurs et je crains qu’ils ne me tuent.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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