Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١
Page 389 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
Et : "Jette ton bâton !" Puis, quand il le vit remuer comme si c’était un serpent, il tourna le dos sans même se retourner." ô Moïse ! Approche et n’aie pas peur ! Tu es du nombre de ceux qui sont en sécurité.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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