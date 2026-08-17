Al-Qasas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢
Page 389 · Juz 20
ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
Introduis ta main dans l’ouverture de ta tunique ! Elle sortira blanche sans aucun mal. Et serre ton bras contre toi pour ne pas avoir peur. Voilà donc deux preuves de ton Seigneur pour Pharaon et ses notables. Ce sont vraiment des gens pervers."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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