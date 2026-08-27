وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Mursalat 77:39 فان كان لكم كيد فكيدون ٣٩

صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹

فَإِن
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡدٞ
فَكِيدُونِ
٣٩
پس اگر (حیله و) نیرنگی دارید، آن را در حق من بکار گیرید.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders