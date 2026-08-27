وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Mursalat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠

صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹

ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
بروید به‌سوی سایۀ (دودهای آتش) سه شاخه!
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders