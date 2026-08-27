Al-Mursalat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
بروید بهسوی سایۀ (دودهای آتش) سه شاخه!
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…