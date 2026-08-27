Al-Mursalat 77:37 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٣٧
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٣٧
در آن روز (قیامت) وای بر تکذیبکنندگان!
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…