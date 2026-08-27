Al-Mursalat 77:27 وجعلنا فيها رواسي شامخات واسقيناكم ماء فراتا ٢٧
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
وَجَعَلۡنَا
فِيهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
شَٰمِخَٰتٖ
وَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰكُم
مَّآءٗ
فُرَاتٗا
٢٧
و در آن کوههای بسیار بلند (و استوار) قرار دادیم، و آبی شیرین (و گوارا) به شما نوشاندیم.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…