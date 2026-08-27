Al-Mursalat 77:25 الم نجعل الارض كفاتا ٢٥
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
أَلَمۡ
نَجۡعَلِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
كِفَاتًا
٢٥
آیا زمین را جایگاه (تجمع مردم) قرار ندادیم.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…