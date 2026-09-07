Yúsuf 12:79 قال معاذ الله ان ناخذ الا من وجدنا متاعنا عنده انا اذا لظالمون ٧٩
Página 245 · Juz 13
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَن
نَّأۡخُذَ
إِلَّا
مَن
وَجَدۡنَا
مَتَٰعَنَا
عِندَهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّظَٰلِمُونَ
٧٩
Dijo [José]: “¡Dios nos libre de castigar a otro que aquel al que le encontramos la copa en su poder! Porque seríamos injustos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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