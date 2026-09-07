Yúsuf 12:80 فلما استياسوا منه خلصوا نجيا قال كبيرهم الم تعلموا ان اباكم قد اخذ عليكم موثقا من الله ومن قبل ما فرطتم في يوسف فلن ابرح الارض حتى ياذن لي ابي او يحكم الله لي وهو خير الحاكمين ٨٠
Página 245 · Juz 13
فَلَمَّا
ٱسۡتَيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِنۡهُ
خَلَصُواْ
نَجِيّٗاۖ
قَالَ
كَبِيرُهُمۡ
أَلَمۡ
تَعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
أَبَاكُمۡ
قَدۡ
أَخَذَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مَّوۡثِقٗا
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَمِن
قَبۡلُ
مَا
فَرَّطتُمۡ
فِي
يُوسُفَۖ
فَلَنۡ
أَبۡرَحَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَأۡذَنَ
لِيٓ
أَبِيٓ
أَوۡ
يَحۡكُمَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيۖ
وَهُوَ
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡحَٰكِمِينَ
٨٠
Cuando perdieron toda esperanza de persuadirlo, se retiraron a deliberar. Dijo el mayor de ellos: “¿Recuerdan que nuestro padre nos hizo jurar solemnemente por Dios[1], pues ya antes habíamos fallado con respecto a José? No me moveré de esta tierra hasta que mi padre lo autorice, o Dios juzgue a mi favor, porque Él es el mejor de los jueces. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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