Yúsuf 12:73 قالوا تالله لقد علمتم ما جينا لنفسد في الارض وما كنا سارقين ٧٣
Página 244 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
جِئۡنَا
لِنُفۡسِدَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
كُنَّا
سَٰرِقِينَ
٧٣
“¡Por Dios! Bien saben que no hemos venido a corromper en la tierra [de Egipto] ni somos ladrones” [dijeron los hermanos de José].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
تَاللَّهِ لَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمْ مَّا جِئْنَا لِنُفْسِدَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَمَا كُنَّا سَـرِقِينَ
(By Allah! Indeed you know that we came not to make mischief in the land, and we are no thieves!) `Ever since you knew us, you, due to our good conduct, became certain that,
مَّا جِئْنَا لِنُفْسِدَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ…
تَاللَّهِ لَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمْ مَّا جِئْنَا لِنُفْسِدَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَمَا كُنَّا سَـرِقِينَ
(By Allah! Indeed you know that we came not to make mischief…