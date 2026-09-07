Yúsuf 12:77 ۞ قالوا ان يسرق فقد سرق اخ له من قبل فاسرها يوسف في نفسه ولم يبدها لهم قال انتم شر مكانا والله اعلم بما تصفون ٧٧
Página 244 · Juz 13
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
إِن
يَسۡرِقۡ
فَقَدۡ
سَرَقَ
أَخٞ
لَّهُۥ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
فَأَسَرَّهَا
يُوسُفُ
فِي
نَفۡسِهِۦ
وَلَمۡ
يُبۡدِهَا
لَهُمۡۚ
قَالَ
أَنتُمۡ
شَرّٞ
مَّكَانٗاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
تَصِفُونَ
٧٧
[Tan pronto como la copa fue descubierta en el equipaje de Benjamín, los hermanos] dijeron: “Si ha robado, ya antes un hermano suyo había robado”, pero José se contuvo y no les respondió, sino que pensó para sus adentros: “Ustedes son mucho peores, y Dios sabe bien la mentira que están diciendo”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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