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Yúsuf 12:78 قالوا يا ايها العزيز ان له ابا شيخا كبيرا فخذ احدنا مكانه انا نراك من المحسنين ٧٨

Página 244 · Juz 13

قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
إِنَّ
لَهُۥٓ
أَبٗا
شَيۡخٗا
كَبِيرٗا
فَخُذۡ
أَحَدَنَا
مَكَانَهُۥٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٧٨
Dijeron [los hermanos]: “¡Oh, gobernador! Él tiene un padre muy anciano, quédate con uno de nosotros en su lugar; vemos que eres un hombre de bien”.
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers offer taking One of Them instead of Binyamin as a Slave, Yusuf rejects the Offer

When it was decided that Benyamin was to be taken and kept with Yusuf according to the law they adhered by, Yusuf's brothers started requesting clemency and raising compassion in his heart for them,

قَال

Yusuf's Brothers offer taking One of Them instead of Binyamin as a Slave, Yusuf rejects the Offer

When it was decided that Benyamin was to be taken and

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Notes placeholders