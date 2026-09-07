Yúsuf 12:78 قالوا يا ايها العزيز ان له ابا شيخا كبيرا فخذ احدنا مكانه انا نراك من المحسنين ٧٨
Página 244 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
إِنَّ
لَهُۥٓ
أَبٗا
شَيۡخٗا
كَبِيرٗا
فَخُذۡ
أَحَدَنَا
مَكَانَهُۥٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٧٨
Dijeron [los hermanos]: “¡Oh, gobernador! Él tiene un padre muy anciano, quédate con uno de nosotros en su lugar; vemos que eres un hombre de bien”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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