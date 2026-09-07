Yúsuf 12:71 قالوا واقبلوا عليهم ماذا تفقدون ٧١
Página 244 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
وَأَقۡبَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِم
مَّاذَا
تَفۡقِدُونَ
٧١
Dijeron [los hermanos de José] dirigiéndose a los guardias: “¿Qué es lo que se ha perdido?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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