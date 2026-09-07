Yúsuf 12:72 قالوا نفقد صواع الملك ولمن جاء به حمل بعير وانا به زعيم ٧٢
Página 244 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
نَفۡقِدُ
صُوَاعَ
ٱلۡمَلِكِ
وَلِمَن
جَآءَ
بِهِۦ
حِمۡلُ
بَعِيرٖ
وَأَنَا۠
بِهِۦ
زَعِيمٞ
٧٢
Respondieron: “Perdimos una copa del rey. A quien la encuentre le daremos la carga de un camello [de recompensa], y [dijo el pregonero:] yo lo garantizo”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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