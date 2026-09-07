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Yúsuf 12:72 قالوا نفقد صواع الملك ولمن جاء به حمل بعير وانا به زعيم ٧٢

Página 244 · Juz 13

قَالُواْ
نَفۡقِدُ
صُوَاعَ
ٱلۡمَلِكِ
وَلِمَن
جَآءَ
بِهِۦ
حِمۡلُ
بَعِيرٖ
وَأَنَا۠
بِهِۦ
زَعِيمٞ
٧٢
Respondieron: “Perdimos una copa del rey. A quien la encuentre le daremos la carga de un camello [de recompensa], y [dijo el pregonero:] yo lo garantizo”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf had His Golden Bowl placed in Binyamin's Bag; a Plot to keep Him in Egypt

After Yusuf supplied them with their provisions, he ordered some of his servants to place his silver bowl (in Binyamin's bag), according to the majority of scholars. Some scholars said that the king's bowl was made from g

Yusuf had His Golden Bowl placed in Binyamin's Bag; a Plot to keep Him in Egypt

After Yusuf supplied them with their provisions, he ordered some of his

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