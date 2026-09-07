Yúsuf 12:69 ولما دخلوا على يوسف اوى اليه اخاه قال اني انا اخوك فلا تبتيس بما كانوا يعملون ٦٩
Página 243 · Juz 13
وَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَىٰ
يُوسُفَ
ءَاوَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
أَخَاهُۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا۠
أَخُوكَ
فَلَا
تَبۡتَئِسۡ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٩
Y cuando [los hijos de Jacob] se presentaron ante José, éste abrazó a su hermano [Benjamín], y le dijo [en secreto]: “Yo soy tu hermano, ya no sientas pena por lo que ellos hicieron [conmigo]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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