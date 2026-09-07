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Yúsuf 12:69 ولما دخلوا على يوسف اوى اليه اخاه قال اني انا اخوك فلا تبتيس بما كانوا يعملون ٦٩

Página 243 · Juz 13

وَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَىٰ
يُوسُفَ
ءَاوَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
أَخَاهُۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا۠
أَخُوكَ
فَلَا
تَبۡتَئِسۡ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٩
Y cuando [los hijos de Jacob] se presentaron ante José, éste abrazó a su hermano [Benjamín], y le dijo [en secreto]: “Yo soy tu hermano, ya no sientas pena por lo que ellos hicieron [conmigo]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf comforts Binyamin

Allah states that when Yusuf's brothers went in before him along with his full brother Binyamin, he invited them to a place of honor as privileged guests. He granted them gifts and generous hospitality and kindness. He met his brother in confidence and told him the story of wh

Yusuf comforts Binyamin

Allah states that when Yusuf's brothers went in before him along with his full brother Binyamin, he invited them to a place of

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