Yúsuf 12:68 ولما دخلوا من حيث امرهم ابوهم ما كان يغني عنهم من الله من شيء الا حاجة في نفس يعقوب قضاها وانه لذو علم لما علمناه ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦٨
Página 243 · Juz 13
وَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَمَرَهُمۡ
أَبُوهُم
مَّا
كَانَ
يُغۡنِي
عَنۡهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِلَّا
حَاجَةٗ
فِي
نَفۡسِ
يَعۡقُوبَ
قَضَىٰهَاۚ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَذُو
عِلۡمٖ
لِّمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦٨
Pero aunque entraron del modo que les aconsejó su padre, esto de nada les habría servido contra el designio de Dios, pues solo era una prevención que Jacob había tomado [para proteger a sus hijos]. Jacob tenía un conocimiento que le había enseñado [a través de la revelación]. Pero la mayoría de la gente lo ignora.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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