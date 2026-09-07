Yúsuf 12:63 فلما رجعوا الى ابيهم قالوا يا ابانا منع منا الكيل فارسل معنا اخانا نكتل وانا له لحافظون ٦٣
Página 242 · Juz 13
فَلَمَّا
رَجَعُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِيهِمۡ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَا
مُنِعَ
مِنَّا
ٱلۡكَيۡلُ
فَأَرۡسِلۡ
مَعَنَآ
أَخَانَا
نَكۡتَلۡ
وَإِنَّا
لَهُۥ
لَحَٰفِظُونَ
٦٣
Cuando regresaron ante su padre dijeron: “¡Padre! Se nos ha negado el grano [en el futuro a menos que llevemos a Benjamín], envía pues a nuestro hermano con nosotros para que podamos aprovisionarnos, y ten certeza de que lo cuidaremos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Yusuf's Brothers ask Ya`qub's Permission to send Their Brother Binyamin with Them to Egypt
Allah says that when they went back to their father,
قَالُواْ يأَبَانَا مُنِعَ مِنَّا الْكَيْلُ
(they said: "O our father! No more measure of grain shall we get...") `after this time, unless you send our brother…
Yusuf's Brothers ask Ya`qub's Permission to send Their Brother Binyamin with Them to Egypt
Allah says that when they went back to their father,
قَالُوا…