Yúsuf 12:66 قال لن ارسله معكم حتى توتون موثقا من الله لتاتنني به الا ان يحاط بكم فلما اتوه موثقهم قال الله على ما نقول وكيل ٦٦
Página 243 · Juz 13
قَالَ
لَنۡ
أُرۡسِلَهُۥ
مَعَكُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
تُؤۡتُونِ
مَوۡثِقٗا
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَتَأۡتُنَّنِي
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُحَاطَ
بِكُمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
ءَاتَوۡهُ
مَوۡثِقَهُمۡ
قَالَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٦٦
[Dijo Jacob:] “No lo enviaré hasta que me juren solemnemente por Dios que lo traerán de regreso, a menos que se vean impedidos por fuerza mayor”. Cuando hicieron el juramento les dijo: “Dios es testigo de este compromiso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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