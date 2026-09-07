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Yúsuf 12:64 قال هل امنكم عليه الا كما امنتكم على اخيه من قبل فالله خير حافظا وهو ارحم الراحمين ٦٤

Página 243 · Juz 13

قَالَ
هَلۡ
ءَامَنُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
إِلَّا
كَمَآ
أَمِنتُكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَخِيهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
حَٰفِظٗاۖ
وَهُوَ
أَرۡحَمُ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
٦٤
Dijo [Jacob]: “¿Acaso esperan que se los confíe de la misma manera que antaño les confié a su hermano [José]? Dios es mejor custodio que ustedes, y el más Misericordioso de los misericordiosos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers ask Ya`qub's Permission to send Their Brother Binyamin with Them to Egypt

Allah says that when they went back to their father,

قَالُواْ يأَبَانَا مُنِعَ مِنَّا الْكَيْلُ

(they said: "O our father! No more measure of grain shall we get...") `after this time, unless you send our brother

Yusuf's Brothers ask Ya`qub's Permission to send Their Brother Binyamin with Them to Egypt

Allah says that when they went back to their father,

قَالُوا
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