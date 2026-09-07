Yúsuf 12:64 قال هل امنكم عليه الا كما امنتكم على اخيه من قبل فالله خير حافظا وهو ارحم الراحمين ٦٤
Página 243 · Juz 13
قَالَ
هَلۡ
ءَامَنُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
إِلَّا
كَمَآ
أَمِنتُكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَخِيهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
حَٰفِظٗاۖ
وَهُوَ
أَرۡحَمُ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
٦٤
Dijo [Jacob]: “¿Acaso esperan que se los confíe de la misma manera que antaño les confié a su hermano [José]? Dios es mejor custodio que ustedes, y el más Misericordioso de los misericordiosos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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