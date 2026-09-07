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Yúsuf 12:62 وقال لفتيانه اجعلوا بضاعتهم في رحالهم لعلهم يعرفونها اذا انقلبوا الى اهلهم لعلهم يرجعون ٦٢

Página 242 · Juz 13

وَقَالَ
لِفِتۡيَٰنِهِ
ٱجۡعَلُواْ
بِضَٰعَتَهُمۡ
فِي
رِحَالِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡرِفُونَهَآ
إِذَا
ٱنقَلَبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٢
[José] dijo a sus criados: “Pongan [el valor que pagaron por] su mercancía en su equipaje nuevamente, para que lo encuentren cuando vuelvan a su gente y así ansíen regresar”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after Yusuf became minister of Egypt and the seven years of abundance passed, then came the seven years of drought that struck all areas of Egypt. The drou

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after

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