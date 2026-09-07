Yúsuf 12:62 وقال لفتيانه اجعلوا بضاعتهم في رحالهم لعلهم يعرفونها اذا انقلبوا الى اهلهم لعلهم يرجعون ٦٢
Página 242 · Juz 13
وَقَالَ
لِفِتۡيَٰنِهِ
ٱجۡعَلُواْ
بِضَٰعَتَهُمۡ
فِي
رِحَالِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡرِفُونَهَآ
إِذَا
ٱنقَلَبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٢
[José] dijo a sus criados: “Pongan [el valor que pagaron por] su mercancía en su equipaje nuevamente, para que lo encuentren cuando vuelvan a su gente y así ansíen regresar”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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