Yúsuf 12:60 فان لم تاتوني به فلا كيل لكم عندي ولا تقربون ٦٠
Página 242 · Juz 13
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَأۡتُونِي
بِهِۦ
فَلَا
كَيۡلَ
لَكُمۡ
عِندِي
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُونِ
٦٠
Si no lo traen, no obtendrán más provisiones de mí, ni se les permitirá acercarse a mí”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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