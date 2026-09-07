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Yúsuf 12:60 فان لم تاتوني به فلا كيل لكم عندي ولا تقربون ٦٠

Página 242 · Juz 13

فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَأۡتُونِي
بِهِۦ
فَلَا
كَيۡلَ
لَكُمۡ
عِندِي
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُونِ
٦٠
Si no lo traen, no obtendrán más provisiones de mí, ni se les permitirá acercarse a mí”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after Yusuf became minister of Egypt and the seven years of abundance passed, then came the seven years of drought that struck all areas of Egypt. The drou

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after

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