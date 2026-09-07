Yúsuf 12:61 قالوا سنراود عنه اباه وانا لفاعلون ٦١
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قَالُواْ
سَنُرَٰوِدُ
عَنۡهُ
أَبَاهُ
وَإِنَّا
لَفَٰعِلُونَ
٦١
Dijeron: “Convenceremos a su padre para que se desprenda de él, haremos todo lo posible de nuestra parte”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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