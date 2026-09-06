Yúsuf 12:59 ولما جهزهم بجهازهم قال ايتوني باخ لكم من ابيكم الا ترون اني اوفي الكيل وانا خير المنزلين ٥٩
Página 242 · Juz 13
وَلَمَّا
جَهَّزَهُم
بِجَهَازِهِمۡ
قَالَ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِأَخٖ
لَّكُم
مِّنۡ
أَبِيكُمۡۚ
أَلَا
تَرَوۡنَ
أَنِّيٓ
أُوفِي
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَأَنَا۠
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡمُنزِلِينَ
٥٩
Cuando les hubo suministrado sus provisiones, les dijo: “[La próxima vez que vengan,] traigan a su hermano por parte de padre[1]. ¿No ven que les he dado la medida justa y soy el mejor de los anfitriones? 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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