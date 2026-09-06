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Yúsuf 12:59 ولما جهزهم بجهازهم قال ايتوني باخ لكم من ابيكم الا ترون اني اوفي الكيل وانا خير المنزلين ٥٩

Página 242 · Juz 13

وَلَمَّا
جَهَّزَهُم
بِجَهَازِهِمۡ
قَالَ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِأَخٖ
لَّكُم
مِّنۡ
أَبِيكُمۡۚ
أَلَا
تَرَوۡنَ
أَنِّيٓ
أُوفِي
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَأَنَا۠
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡمُنزِلِينَ
٥٩
Cuando les hubo suministrado sus provisiones, les dijo: “[La próxima vez que vengan,] traigan a su hermano por parte de padre[1]. ¿No ven que les he dado la medida justa y soy el mejor de los anfitriones? 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after Yusuf became minister of Egypt and the seven years of abundance passed, then came the seven years of drought that struck all areas of Egypt. The drou

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after

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