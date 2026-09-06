Yúsuf 12:58 وجاء اخوة يوسف فدخلوا عليه فعرفهم وهم له منكرون ٥٨
Página 242 · Juz 13
وَجَآءَ
إِخۡوَةُ
يُوسُفَ
فَدَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَعَرَفَهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
مُنكِرُونَ
٥٨
[Pasados algunos años,] llegaron los hermanos de José [a Egipto en busca de provisiones] y se presentaron ante él, y él los reconoció, mientras que ellos no lo reconocieron.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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