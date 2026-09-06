Yúsuf 12:57 ولاجر الاخرة خير للذين امنوا وكانوا يتقون ٥٧
Página 242 · Juz 13
وَلَأَجۡرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
خَيۡرٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَكَانُواْ
يَتَّقُونَ
٥٧
Pero para los creyentes piadosos la recompensa en la otra vida es superior.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Yusuf's Reign in Egypt
Allah said next,
وَكَذلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ
(Thus did We give full authority to Yusuf in the land), in Egypt,
يَتَبَوَّأُ مِنْهَا حَيْثُ يَشَآءُ
(to take possession therein, when or where he likes.) As-Suddi and `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said that this par…
Yusuf's Reign in Egypt
Allah said next,
وَكَذلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ
(Thus did We give full authority to Yusuf in the land), in Egypt,
يَ…