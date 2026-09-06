Yúsuf 12:56 وكذالك مكنا ليوسف في الارض يتبوا منها حيث يشاء نصيب برحمتنا من نشاء ولا نضيع اجر المحسنين ٥٦
Página 242 · Juz 13
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
مَكَّنَّا
لِيُوسُفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
يَتَبَوَّأُ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
يَشَآءُۚ
نُصِيبُ
بِرَحۡمَتِنَا
مَن
نَّشَآءُۖ
وَلَا
نُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٦
Así fue como hice a José gobernar la tierra [de Egipto], donde pudo establecerse a su gusto. Concedo Mi misericordia a quien quiero, y no dejo que se pierda la recompensa de los que hacen el bien [en este mundo].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Yusuf's Reign in Egypt
Allah said next,
وَكَذلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ
(Thus did We give full authority to Yusuf in the land), in Egypt,
يَتَبَوَّأُ مِنْهَا حَيْثُ يَشَآءُ
(to take possession therein, when or where he likes.) As-Suddi and `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said that this par…
Yusuf's Reign in Egypt
Allah said next,
وَكَذلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ
(Thus did We give full authority to Yusuf in the land), in Egypt,
يَ…