Yúsuf 12:53 ۞ وما ابري نفسي ان النفس لامارة بالسوء الا ما رحم ربي ان ربي غفور رحيم ٥٣
Página 242 · Juz 13
۞ وَمَآ
أُبَرِّئُ
نَفۡسِيٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلنَّفۡسَ
لَأَمَّارَةُۢ
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
إِلَّا
مَا
رَحِمَ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٥٣
No pretendo excusarme, porque el alma suele ordenar el mal, y solo están a salvo de ello aquellos a quienes mi Señor los protege. Mi Señor es Absolvedor, Misericordioso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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