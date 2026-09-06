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Yúsuf 12:53 ۞ وما ابري نفسي ان النفس لامارة بالسوء الا ما رحم ربي ان ربي غفور رحيم ٥٣

Página 242 · Juz 13

۞ وَمَآ
أُبَرِّئُ
نَفۡسِيٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلنَّفۡسَ
لَأَمَّارَةُۢ
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
إِلَّا
مَا
رَحِمَ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٥٣
No pretendo excusarme, porque el alma suele ordenar el mal, y solo están a salvo de ello aquellos a quienes mi Señor los protege. Mi Señor es Absolvedor, Misericordioso”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The King investigates what happened between the Wife of the `Aziz, the Women in the City, and Yusuf

Allah narrates to us that when the king was conveyed the interpretation of his dream, he liked Yusuf's interpretation and felt sure that it was true. He realized the virtue of Prophet Yusuf, recognize

The King investigates what happened between the Wife of the `Aziz, the Women in the City, and Yusuf

Allah narrates to us that when the king was convey

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