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Yúsuf 12:54 وقال الملك ايتوني به استخلصه لنفسي فلما كلمه قال انك اليوم لدينا مكين امين ٥٤

Página 242 · Juz 13

وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِهِۦٓ
أَسۡتَخۡلِصۡهُ
لِنَفۡسِيۖ
فَلَمَّا
كَلَّمَهُۥ
قَالَ
إِنَّكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
لَدَيۡنَا
مَكِينٌ
أَمِينٞ
٥٤
Dijo el rey: “¡Tráiganlo ante mí! Haré que sea mi hombre de confianza”. Cuando hablaron le dijo: “Desde hoy gozas de autoridad y confianza”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king said,

ائْتُونِى بِهِ أَسْتَخْلِصْهُ لِنَفْسِى

(Bring him to me that I may attach him to my person.), `that I may make him among my close aids and associ

Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king s

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