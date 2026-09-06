Yúsuf 12:54 وقال الملك ايتوني به استخلصه لنفسي فلما كلمه قال انك اليوم لدينا مكين امين ٥٤
Página 242 · Juz 13
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِهِۦٓ
أَسۡتَخۡلِصۡهُ
لِنَفۡسِيۖ
فَلَمَّا
كَلَّمَهُۥ
قَالَ
إِنَّكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
لَدَيۡنَا
مَكِينٌ
أَمِينٞ
٥٤
Dijo el rey: “¡Tráiganlo ante mí! Haré que sea mi hombre de confianza”. Cuando hablaron le dijo: “Desde hoy gozas de autoridad y confianza”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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