Yúsuf 12:55 قال اجعلني على خزاين الارض اني حفيظ عليم ٥٥
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قَالَ
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
عَلَىٰ
خَزَآئِنِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
إِنِّي
حَفِيظٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٥
Dijo [José]: “Ponme a cargo de los graneros [y las arcas] del país, porque yo sé cómo administrarlas con prudencia”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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