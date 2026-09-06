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Yúsuf 12:55 قال اجعلني على خزاين الارض اني حفيظ عليم ٥٥

Página 242 · Juz 13

قَالَ
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
عَلَىٰ
خَزَآئِنِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
إِنِّي
حَفِيظٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٥
Dijo [José]: “Ponme a cargo de los graneros [y las arcas] del país, porque yo sé cómo administrarlas con prudencia”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king said,

ائْتُونِى بِهِ أَسْتَخْلِصْهُ لِنَفْسِى

(Bring him to me that I may attach him to my person.), `that I may make him among my close aids and associ

Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king s

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