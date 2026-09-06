Yúsuf 12:52 ذالك ليعلم اني لم اخنه بالغيب وان الله لا يهدي كيد الخاينين ٥٢
Página 241 · Juz 12
ذَٰلِكَ
لِيَعۡلَمَ
أَنِّي
لَمۡ
أَخُنۡهُ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
كَيۡدَ
ٱلۡخَآئِنِينَ
٥٢
Digo esto para que [mi esposo] sepa que no lo traicioné en su ausencia, y sé bien que Dios desbarata las intrigas de los traidores.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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