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Yúsuf 12:51 قال ما خطبكن اذ راودتن يوسف عن نفسه قلن حاش لله ما علمنا عليه من سوء قالت امرات العزيز الان حصحص الحق انا راودته عن نفسه وانه لمن الصادقين ٥١

Página 241 · Juz 12

قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُنَّ
إِذۡ
رَٰوَدتُّنَّ
يُوسُفَ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۚ
قُلۡنَ
حَٰشَ
لِلَّهِ
مَا
عَلِمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِن
سُوٓءٖۚ
قَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
حَصۡحَصَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
أَنَا۠
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَمِنَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
٥١
[Las mujeres fueron reunidas ante el rey y] les dijo: “¿Qué sucedió cuando intentaron seducir a José?” Dijeron: “¡Que Dios nos ampare! No sabemos nada malo de él”. Entonces la mujer del gobernador dijo: “Ahora la verdad ha salido a la luz. Yo soy la que quiso seducirlo, y él decía la verdad.
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