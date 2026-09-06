Yúsuf 12:50 وقال الملك ايتوني به فلما جاءه الرسول قال ارجع الى ربك فاساله ما بال النسوة اللاتي قطعن ايديهن ان ربي بكيدهن عليم ٥٠
Página 241 · Juz 12
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِهِۦۖ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُ
ٱلرَّسُولُ
قَالَ
ٱرۡجِعۡ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكَ
فَسۡـَٔلۡهُ
مَا
بَالُ
ٱلنِّسۡوَةِ
ٱلَّٰتِي
قَطَّعۡنَ
أَيۡدِيَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
بِكَيۡدِهِنَّ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٠
[Al escuchar la interpretación,] el rey dijo: “¡Tráiganlo ante mí!” Pero cuando el enviado se presentó ante José, éste le dijo: “Regresa ante tu amo y pregúntale qué pasó con aquellas mujeres que se cortaron las manos. Mi Señor está bien enterado de sus conspiraciones”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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