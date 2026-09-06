Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Yúsuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩

Página 241 · Juz 12

ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
Luego vendrá un año en que la gente será bendecida con la lluvia, y en él volverán a tener jugo de los frutos”.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders