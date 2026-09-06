Yúsuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩
Página 241 · Juz 12
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
Luego vendrá un año en que la gente será bendecida con la lluvia, y en él volverán a tener jugo de los frutos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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