Yúsuf 12:44 قالوا اضغاث احلام وما نحن بتاويل الاحلام بعالمين ٤٤
Página 241 · Juz 12
قَالُوٓاْ
أَضۡغَٰثُ
أَحۡلَٰمٖۖ
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِتَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحۡلَٰمِ
بِعَٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
Respondieron: “Son sueños incoherentes, y nosotros no somos expertos en la interpretación de sueños”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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