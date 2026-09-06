Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Yúsuf 12:44 قالوا اضغاث احلام وما نحن بتاويل الاحلام بعالمين ٤٤

Página 241 · Juz 12

قَالُوٓاْ
أَضۡغَٰثُ
أَحۡلَٰمٖۖ
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِتَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحۡلَٰمِ
بِعَٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
Respondieron: “Son sueños incoherentes, y nosotros no somos expertos en la interpretación de sueños”.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders