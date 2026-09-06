Yúsuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
Página 241 · Juz 12
يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
“¡José! ¡Tú que dices la verdad! Interpreta qué significa un sueño donde siete vacas gordas son devoradas por siete vacas flacas, y [donde aparecen] siete espigas verdes y otras [siete] secas; para que regrese con su explicación ante la gente y así sepan [sobre tu don]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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