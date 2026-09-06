Yúsuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧
Página 241 · Juz 12
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
Dijo [José]: “Deben sembrar como de costumbre siete años, pero lo que cosechen déjenlo dentro de la espiga [para conservarlo] excepto una parte, de la que pueden comer.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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