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Yúsuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥

Página 241 · Juz 12

وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
Entonces dijo aquel de los dos que se había salvado [de la prisión] al recordar [a José] mucho tiempo después: “Yo les explicaré su significado; envíenme [a la cárcel para preguntar a José]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

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