Yúsuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥
Página 241 · Juz 12
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
Entonces dijo aquel de los dos que se había salvado [de la prisión] al recordar [a José] mucho tiempo después: “Yo les explicaré su significado; envíenme [a la cárcel para preguntar a José]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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