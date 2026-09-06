Yúsuf 12:48 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك سبع شداد ياكلن ما قدمتم لهن الا قليلا مما تحصنون ٤٨
Página 241 · Juz 12
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
سَبۡعٞ
شِدَادٞ
يَأۡكُلۡنَ
مَا
قَدَّمۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تُحۡصِنُونَ
٤٨
Luego vendrán siete años de sequía en los que comerán lo que hayan acopiado, salvo la parte [reservada para volver a sembrar].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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