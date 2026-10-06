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Mujámmad 47:20 ويقول الذين امنوا لولا نزلت سورة فاذا انزلت سورة محكمة وذكر فيها القتال رايت الذين في قلوبهم مرض ينظرون اليك نظر المغشي عليه من الموت فاولى لهم ٢٠

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Algunos creyentes dicen: “¿Por qué no desciende un capítulo [del Corán donde se prescriba combatir]?” Pero cuando es revelado un capítulo [del Corán] con preceptos obligatorios, y se menciona en él la guerra, ves a aquellos cuyos corazones están enfermos1 mirarte como si estuvieran en la agonía de la muerte. Sería mejor para ellos
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed

Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jihad would be legislated. But when Allah ordained it, many of the people turned back, as Allah says,

أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ قِيلَ لَهُمْ كُفُّواْ أَي

The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed

Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jiha

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