Mujámmad 47:20 ويقول الذين امنوا لولا نزلت سورة فاذا انزلت سورة محكمة وذكر فيها القتال رايت الذين في قلوبهم مرض ينظرون اليك نظر المغشي عليه من الموت فاولى لهم ٢٠
وَيَقُولُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَوۡلَا
نُزِّلَتۡ
سُورَةٞۖ
فَإِذَآ
أُنزِلَتۡ
سُورَةٞ
مُّحۡكَمَةٞ
وَذُكِرَ
فِيهَا
ٱلۡقِتَالُ
رَأَيۡتَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَيۡكَ
نَظَرَ
ٱلۡمَغۡشِيِّ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۖ
فَأَوۡلَىٰ
لَهُمۡ
٢٠
Algunos creyentes dicen: “¿Por qué no desciende un capítulo [del Corán donde se prescriba combatir]?” Pero cuando es revelado un capítulo [del Corán] con preceptos obligatorios, y se menciona en él la guerra, ves a aquellos cuyos corazones están enfermos1 mirarte como si estuvieran en la agonía de la muerte. Sería mejor para ellos
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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