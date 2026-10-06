Mujámmad 47:17 والذين اهتدوا زادهم هدى واتاهم تقواهم ١٧
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱهۡتَدَوۡاْ
زَادَهُمۡ
هُدٗى
وَءَاتَىٰهُمۡ
تَقۡوَىٰهُمۡ
١٧
Pero a quienes siguen la guía, Él les incrementará su fe y su piedad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness
Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity and limited understanding. They used to sit before Allah's Messenger ﷺ and listen to his words without understanding anything. Then when they left from…
The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness
Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity an…