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Mujámmad 47:17 والذين اهتدوا زادهم هدى واتاهم تقواهم ١٧

Página 508 · Juz 26

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Pero a quienes siguen la guía, Él les incrementará su fe y su piedad.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity and limited understanding. They used to sit before Allah's Messenger ﷺ and listen to his words without understanding anything. Then when they left from

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity an

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