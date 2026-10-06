Mujámmad 47:16 ومنهم من يستمع اليك حتى اذا خرجوا من عندك قالوا للذين اوتوا العلم ماذا قال انفا اولايك الذين طبع الله على قلوبهم واتبعوا اهواءهم ١٦
وَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
يَسۡتَمِعُ
إِلَيۡكَ
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
خَرَجُواْ
مِنۡ
عِندِكَ
قَالُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡعِلۡمَ
مَاذَا
قَالَ
ءَانِفًاۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
طَبَعَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبِهِمۡ
وَٱتَّبَعُوٓاْ
أَهۡوَآءَهُمۡ
١٦
Algunos1 te escuchan [¡Oh, Mujámmad!], pero cuando se retiran les dicen [burlándose] a los que fueron agraciados con el conocimiento2: “¿Qué es lo que acaba de decir?” Estos son a quienes Dios ha sellado sus corazones [con la incredulidad], y solo siguen sus pasiones.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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