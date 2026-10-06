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Mujámmad 47:16 ومنهم من يستمع اليك حتى اذا خرجوا من عندك قالوا للذين اوتوا العلم ماذا قال انفا اولايك الذين طبع الله على قلوبهم واتبعوا اهواءهم ١٦

Página 508 · Juz 26

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Algunos1 te escuchan [¡Oh, Mujámmad!], pero cuando se retiran les dicen [burlándose] a los que fueron agraciados con el conocimiento2: “¿Qué es lo que acaba de decir?” Estos son a quienes Dios ha sellado sus corazones [con la incredulidad], y solo siguen sus pasiones.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity and limited understanding. They used to sit before Allah's Messenger ﷺ and listen to his words without understanding anything. Then when they left from

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity an

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