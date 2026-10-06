Mujámmad 47:13 وكاين من قرية هي اشد قوة من قريتك التي اخرجتك اهلكناهم فلا ناصر لهم ١٣
وَكَأَيِّن
مِّن
قَرۡيَةٍ
هِيَ
أَشَدُّ
قُوَّةٗ
مِّن
قَرۡيَتِكَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَخۡرَجَتۡكَ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهُمۡ
فَلَا
نَاصِرَ
لَهُمۡ
١٣
Muchas ciudades fueron más poderosas que la que te expulsó [¡Oh, Mujámmad!], e igualmente las destruí y no tuvieron quién los auxiliara.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .
فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه…
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a…