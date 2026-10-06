Mujámmad 47:14 افمن كان على بينة من ربه كمن زين له سوء عمله واتبعوا اهواءهم ١٤
أَفَمَن
كَانَ
عَلَىٰ
بَيِّنَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَمَن
زُيِّنَ
لَهُۥ
سُوٓءُ
عَمَلِهِۦ
وَٱتَّبَعُوٓاْ
أَهۡوَآءَهُم
١٤
¿Acaso quien se aferra a una evidencia clara de su Señor puede compararse con quien [seducido por el demonio] ve sus obras malas como buenas y sigue sus pasiones?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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(Can then he, who stands on clear evidence from his Lord...) This means a person who is upon clear vision and certainty concerning Allah's commands and His religion, because of t…
The Worshipper of the Truth and the Worshipper of Lust are not Equal
Allah says:
أَفَمَن كَانَ عَلَى بَيِّنَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّهِ
(Can then he, who stands on…