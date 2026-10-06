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Mujámmad 47:14 افمن كان على بينة من ربه كمن زين له سوء عمله واتبعوا اهواءهم ١٤

Página 508 · Juz 26

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¿Acaso quien se aferra a una evidencia clara de su Señor puede compararse con quien [seducido por el demonio] ve sus obras malas como buenas y sigue sus pasiones?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Worshipper of the Truth and the Worshipper of Lust are not Equal

Allah says:

أَفَمَن كَانَ عَلَى بَيِّنَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّهِ

(Can then he, who stands on clear evidence from his Lord...) This means a person who is upon clear vision and certainty concerning Allah's commands and His religion, because of t

The Worshipper of the Truth and the Worshipper of Lust are not Equal

Allah says:

أَفَمَن كَانَ عَلَى بَيِّنَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّهِ

(Can then he, who stands on

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