Mujámmad 47:11 ذالك بان الله مولى الذين امنوا وان الكافرين لا مولى لهم ١١
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
مَوۡلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَأَنَّ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
لَا
مَوۡلَىٰ
لَهُمۡ
١١
Eso es porque Dios solo es protector de los creyentes, mientras que los que se niegan a creer no tienen protector alguno.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .
فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه…
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a…