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Mujámmad 47:11 ذالك بان الله مولى الذين امنوا وان الكافرين لا مولى لهم ١١

Página 507 · Juz 26

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Eso es porque Dios solo es protector de los creyentes, mientras que los que se niegan a creer no tienen protector alguno.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa

Allah says,

أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ

(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .

فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه

Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa

Allah says,

أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ

(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a

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