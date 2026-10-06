Mujámmad 47:10 ۞ افلم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم دمر الله عليهم وللكافرين امثالها ١٠
۞ أَفَلَمۡ
يَسِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡۖ
دَمَّرَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡۖ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
أَمۡثَٰلُهَا
١٠
¿Por qué no viajan por el mundo y observan cómo terminaron sus antecesores1? Dios los destruyó; y sepan que todos los que se niegan a creer tienen un destino similar.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .
فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه…
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a…