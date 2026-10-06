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Mujámmad 47:10 ۞ افلم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم دمر الله عليهم وللكافرين امثالها ١٠

Página 507 · Juz 26

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¿Por qué no viajan por el mundo y observan cómo terminaron sus antecesores1? Dios los destruyó; y sepan que todos los que se niegan a creer tienen un destino similar.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa

Allah says,

أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ

(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .

فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه

Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa

Allah says,

أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ

(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a

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