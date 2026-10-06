Mujámmad 47:9 ذالك بانهم كرهوا ما انزل الله فاحبط اعمالهم ٩
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
كَرِهُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
فَأَحۡبَطَ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
٩
porque repudiaron lo que Dios descendió en la revelación, y como consecuencia sus obras se perderán.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom
Guiding the believers to what they should employ in their fights against the idolators, Allah says,
فَإِذَا لَقِيتُمُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ فَضَرْبَ الرِّقَابِ
(So, when you meet…
The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom
Guiding the believers to w…